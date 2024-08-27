ATT posts 59pc decline in 2023-24 due to import curbs

ISLAMABAD - The Afghan Transit Trade has recorded a huge decrease of 59 per cent from $7.095 billion in 2022-23 to $2.887 billion during 2023-24, mainly due to the anti-smuggling drive and import restrictions by Pakistan. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has declined by 12 percent during FY 2023-24, mainly due to 40 percent decrease in import of Afghan products, official source told The Nation. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have experienced a steady increase, there has been a significant decline in imports from Afghanistan during FY 2023-24, the source added. There is 12% increase in Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan from July 2023 to 2024, the source said. However, a significant decrease of 40% in Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan has occurred. Consequently, the total bilateral trade between the two countries has decreased by 13% during July 2023 to June 2024 period. During the 2023-24 fiscal year, the value of Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan stood at $59.11 million. In the subsequent 2024-25 fiscal year, the exports from Pakistan to Afghanistan witnessed a robust increase of 75%, reaching a value of $103.52 million. On the imports side, the data shows that during the 2023-24 fiscal year, the value of Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan amounted to $40.87 million. However, in the 2024-25 fiscal year, this figure declined by 8% to $37.67 million. The overall bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan grew in a positive trajectory, expanding by 41% from $ 99.98 million in 2023-24 to $ 141.18 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year. These developments indicate a notable improvement in the economic and trade relationship between the two neighboring countries over the past year. However, in the month of July 2024, the overall bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan stood at $141.18 million in July 2024, marking a 41% Y-o-Y expansion from the $ 99.98 million recorded in July 2023. This positive trend is further reinforced by the 45% M-o-M growth, up from $ 97.43 million in June 2024. In July 2024, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan reached USD 103.52 million, reflecting a robust 75% increase compared to July 2023, when the exports stood at USD 59.11 million.

This significant Y-o-Y growth indicates a strengthening of Pakistan’s trade position in the Afghan market. On a M-o-M basis, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan also witnessed a healthy 38% expansion, rising from $ 74.97 million in June 2024 to $ 103.52 million in July 2024.

Pakistan imported goods worth $37.67 million from Afghanistan in July 2024, registering 8% decline compared to the $ 40.87 million recorded in the same month of the previous year. However, on a M-o-M basis, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan grew by a substantial 68%, increasing from $ 22.46 million in June 2024 to $ 37.67 million in July 2024.

During July 2022-23 and June 2023-24, Afghan Transit Trade has recorded an overall decrease of 59% from $ 7.095 billion to $ 2.887 billion, mainly due to anti smuggling drive and import restrictions by Pakistan, the source said.