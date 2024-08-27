Breastfeeding promoted for health benefits during awareness week

ATTOCK - Breastfeeding is not only beneficial for babies’ health but also helps prevent breast cancer in nursing mothers, according to Dr. Saeed, Incharge of Mother and Child Health Care. He briefed journalists on the Breastfeeding Week being observed across Attock district. Dr. Saeed explained that a comprehensive program will be implemented to raise awareness about breastfeeding at government-run hospitals, rural health centers, and basic health units. Activities such as walks and seminars will be organized to support this initiative.

Dr. Saeed noted that over 700 lady health workers will go door-to-door to educate families about breastfeeding. He emphasized the importance of breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby’s life and the introduction of a light diet afterward. He stressed that formula milk is not a substitute for mother’s milk, citing its cost and inaccessibility for many families.

In response to a question, Dr. Saeed confirmed that the promotion of formula milk is prohibited in government-run hospitals, and legislation has been enacted to enforce this. He stated that it is an offense for doctors to prescribe formula milk for babies.