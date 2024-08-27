Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) marked by peaceful observance, enhanced security in Kashmore

Kandhkot - The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions was observed peacefully in Kashmore on Monday, with extensive security measures in place. The procession, held with great religious solemnity and devotion, saw numerous mourning processions across the city, towns, and villages. A total of 12 processions originated from various parts of Kashmore and merged into the main procession, which followed its traditional route through Tower Road, Main Road, Bank Road, and Library Chowk, concluding at Wadeshah Imambargah.

Thousands of mourners, including women, children, and the elderly, participated in the processions and gatherings. Namaz-e-Zuhr was performed at Wadeshah Imambargah under strict security. The police and Rangers implemented extraordinary security measures, sealing all roads and streets to traffic and pedestrians. Over 2,300 police personnel were deployed, with 60 additional check posts established at key border points and entry and exit locations. Sharpshooters were stationed on elevated positions, and police recorded videos of the processions as part of their security strategy.

Police Chief Kashmore, Bashir Ahmed Brohi, conducted city-wide patrols throughout the day. Majalis of “Shame Ghariban” were held at various Imambargahs, where scholars delivered sermons to the mourners. SSP Brohi confirmed that no incidents were reported, attributing the peaceful observance to the comprehensive security arrangements. The police force, including 6 DSPs, 26 inspectors, 41 sub-inspectors, 158 ASIs, and PCs, was on high alert.

In addition to routine patrols, joint search operations and snap checks were conducted by police and Sindh Rangers. All unnecessary entry points were sealed, and access to the procession routes was controlled with walk-through gates and metal detectors. Pillion riding was banned, and shopping centres, markets, shops, hotels, and restaurants remained closed for the day.