Chehlum of Imam Hussain observed in twin cities

Rawalpindi/islamabad - On Monday, the Chehlum (Arbaeen) of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 loyal companions, who sacrificed their lives for the survival of Islam, was observed in the twin cities with deep religious respect and devotion. Mourning processions and Arbaeen Majalis were organized to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). A remarkable display of Shia-Sunni unity was witnessed on this occasion.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, central processions were traditionally held from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain, Teeli Mohalla, Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah, and Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, with thousands of mourners taking part. The processions were led by Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi, the head of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya.

Addressing media representatives and mourners, Allama Muqaddasi stated that Pakistan faces internal and external threats, and the path of Hussainiyat must be adopted to thwart conspiracies. He emphasized that the foundations of Pakistan are built on the spirit of Hussainiyat and criticized attempts to suppress the remembrance of Imam Hussain (AS). He called upon the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, and Army Chief to address the situation, noting that attacks on the Pakistan Army and police in various locations are linked to India. He also urged stopping foreign funding of religious and political parties to prevent sectarianism and provincial prejudice.

Muqaddasi condemned the Punjab Home Department’s SOPs restricting Azadari as unconstitutional, stating that such restrictions on mourning ceremonies are unacceptable. He advised the administration to correct its priorities, arguing that if police are occupied with stopping mourning ceremonies, they cannot effectively tackle robbers and terrorists. He pointed out that the Lahore High Court had declared these SOPs unconstitutional. Muqaddasi urged the Prime Minister not to repeat the mistakes of previous governments, stating that governments opposing Hussainiyat eventually cease to exist. He warned that if unjust restrictions on Azadari are not lifted, actions will be announced after 8th Rabi’ al-Awwal.

He welcomed the Supreme Court’s clarification on the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat decision and highlighted attempts to isolate the Shia school of thought. He questioned why new programs for Azadari-e-Hussain (AS) cannot be held if new settlements are being built. Muqaddasi criticized the release of banned organizations and the impact of such actions on peace.

Allama Hussain Muqaddasi paid tribute to security forces who performed duties during the Arbaeen processions and appreciated the unity among all schools of thought. He declared the martyrs of bus accidents in Iran and Lasbela as Fidya-e-Hussaini and announced that their mourning ceremonies will be held after 8th Rabi al-Awwal. The procession transformed into a gathering of Majlis-e-Aza at Fawara Chowk, where TNFJ’s Secretary Information Allama Qamar Zaidi addressed the mourners, describing Arbaeen Hussaini as a memorial of the eternal victory of the captives of Karbala. He noted that the mourning of Syed al-Shuhada Imam Hussain (AS) is the Sunnah of Hazrat Zainab bint-e-Ali (A.S) and Imam Zain ul Abidin (A.S), and emphasized that the flag of Hussainiyat strengthens the morale of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.

At Fawara Chowk, Zanjeer Zani and matamdari were performed, and TNFJ District Muharram Committee’s convener Muhammad Abbas Kazmi presented an Arbaeen resolution addressing global and national issues. The resolution, unanimously passed by thousands of mourners, expressed solidarity with the oppressed and condemned terrorism in Pakistan. Renowned scholars Chaudhry Abu Baidar Ali and Aitezaz Haider Naqvi also addressed the Majlis-e-Aza.

The Zuljanah processions, starting from Imambargah Shaheedan-e-Karbala, Tyre Bazaar, and Mohalla Darbar Sakhi Shah Chan Chiragh, joined the central Chehlum procession, which concluded at Qadeemi Imambargah. Religious scholars and senior officials of TNFJ accompanied the procession until its end. Mukhtar Students Organization and Mukhtar Generation set up a central mourning camp at Fawara Chowk.

Ibrahim Scouts led the procession, and a medical camp was established at Habib Bank Chowk for first aid. Mukhtar Organization also set up an Azadari camp on Jamia Masjid Road. Scholars, Mukhtar Force volunteers, TNFJ’s Jafaria Action Committee leaders, and local administration officials accompanied the procession throughout its route. Mourning processions for Chehlum of the Martyrs of Karbala were also held in cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and many others.

In Islamabad, the main Chehlum procession in sector G-6 concluded safely under tight security measures, according to a police spokesman. IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the officers for their security duties and noted the comprehensive arrangements made for the procession.

The Islamabad Police deployed 3,000 officers, including personnel from the Operations Division, Special Branch, Logistic Division, CTD, Lady Police, and Traffic Police. The procession route was completely cordoned off, and security personnel were stationed on rooftops and along the route. The IG personally inspected the security arrangements and monitored the event from the Safe City Control Room.

Strict security measures included barbed wire blocking intersecting routes, special checking by the Bomb Disposal Squad, and the use of drone cameras for video recording. All entry and exit points were equipped with walk-through gates for screening, and vehicles and motorcycles were prohibited from entering the procession route. Commandos were stationed on rooftops, and all zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs supervised the event.

IG Islamabad assured that the police would continue their professional duties with full responsibility and dedication to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.