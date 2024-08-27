China’s Xinjiang region emerges as powerhouse of int’l trade

BEIJING - Having overcome multiple challenges, China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is now presenting a scene of diversified development, with new high-quality productivity, micro- and macro-economy, art, culture, faith and social values meeting the needs of all social classes.

“Big shoutout for local and central governments of China for channelizing a slew of resources to make Xinjiang a powerhouse of international trade, logistic & economic corridor and resounding hub of all ethnic groups,” according to Pakistan’ 9-member media delegation that toured the Xinjiang last week, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. The delegation visited Xinjiang counter-terrorism and counter-extremism exhibition, Xinjiang Islamic Institute, Xinjiang Software Park, Tianshan Cloud Computing, Xinjiang Art Theatre “Mukam”, Xinjiang international grand bazar, China-Kazakhstan international cooperation Center, Khorgos, Jinyi international trade group, lli general’ mansion, Shaanxi mosque, Kazanqi Ethnic culture street, Chabuchar Daily, Uzonbrak resettlement village of Chabuchar and lli Yimuxin Dairy company.

The members of the delegation observed that Xinjiang’s economic turnaround is not less than a miracle. It exhibits unflinching resolve of Chinese leadership for making things happen, one of delegates expressed. Xinjiang inheriting the glory of the past one thousand years, the ancient Silk Road is awakening around the corner of a new era, setting an unprecedented starting point of prosperity for Xinjiang. With the further implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Xinjiang is brimming with development opportunities like never before. Because of its unique strategic position as a westward gateway, location and industrial agglomeration benefits, barrage of fortunes are available for Pakistan enterprises in Xinjiang Software Park, delegation was informed. Delegations also witnessed enormous government support for development of Uyghur performing art in the shape of Xinjiang Uyghur Muqam Art which is a comprehensive art integrating singing, dancing, and music, widely prevalent in Uyghur communities across northern and southern Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, Xinjiang International Grand Bazar mesmerized delegation with its unique historical architecture, traditional facade of shops, medieval pathways and shades of many ethnic groups. There are two huge buildings in Grand Bazaar, and the exterior of the building is khaki, which is very thick, and the characteristic pillars and domes are quite beautiful. Delegation also saw a mosque on the south side of the square, and there are many Muslims come here to pray every day, which are full of Islamic style. The Silk Road tower is the most famous scenic spot in Xinjiang Grand Bazaar, which has also left a very deep impression on the delegation members.

Paintings and exhibitions on all the layers of the tower, which show the history of the Silk Road. The interior of Xinjiang Grand Bazaar is a huge market, where numerous traders sell Xinjiang’s special commodities such as dried fruits, clothing, attar, Yingjisha knives, handicraft and other various products, and that is quite worth to visit. “The whole international Grand Bazaar is the most ethnic place in Urumqi,” according to Mr. Xin from the Information office of Urumqi.