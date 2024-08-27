CM Murad alerts authorities against expected heavy rainfalls, urban floods

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, chairing a meeting to discuss emergency measures in response to heavy rainfall, alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the Irrigation Department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Makhdoom Mahboob, Advisor Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, secretaries – Livestock Kazim Jatoi, Rehabilitation Waseem Shamshad, Raheem Shaikh, Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Health Rehan Baloch, Irrigation Zarif Khero, Meteorologist Sarfraz Ahamd, representatives of Corps Headquarter, COMKAR, DG PDMA Salman Shah, and other concerned officers. Mayors, commissioners and deputy commissioners of other divisions attended the meeting via video link.

Weather Warning

The PDMA DG to the CM was told that the Pakistan Meteorological Department has reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over central India has intensified into a depression over Madhya Pradesh and is expected to move west-southwestward, possibly reaching eastern Sindh on the night of August 26. This weather system is likely to bring strong monsoon currents into Sindh, resulting in the conditions as follows:

Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Larkana districts may experience rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated hefty falls from tonight until August 31st, with occasional gaps.

Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Naushahroferoze, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts are likely to experience rain, and thunderstorms with few heavy to isolated hefty falls from August 26 to August 30, with occasional gaps.

Karachi division may experience wind-thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during August 27 – 31, with occasional gaps.

Moreover, the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning that severe flash flooding is expected in areas along the Kirthar range, Jacobabad, Kambar- Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts from August 27 to August 31.

Urban flooding is anticipated in the metropolitan cities of Sindh. Metrologist Sarfraz Ahmad informed the CM that Karachi may receive 150-200 mm of rainfall, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad 250-300 mm, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot 500 mm and the rest of the districts 70-100 mm.

The CM was also informed that torrential downpours may cause urban flooding and rain inundation in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts during 28-30 August. The heavy rains may cause water logging in Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad districts. Furthermore, gusty winds may cause damage to lose structures, electric installations, solar panels, old trees, etc, and lightning strikes may also cause damages.

Murad Shah instructed the commissioner of Karachi that the sea condition, as reported by the Met Office, is expected to remain rough to very rough during the forecast period. Therefore, necessary measures should be taken to prevent people from bathing in the sea. He also instructed the Fisheries Department to provide the fishermen with the necessary advice so that they can take the required precautions during this forecasted period.

Measures taken by local bodies

Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani briefed the CM about the measures his department has taken to clean the main drains in the city and maintain drainage systems in other major cities. Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab stated that he has provided the necessary machinery for cleaning the drains to the towns so that they can maintain their systems. The water board is also active in keeping their sewerage system functional. Additionally, machinery has been arranged from PDMA and other sources to pump out water in case of accumulation from the low-lying areas.

The CM was told that the PDMA’s stock position was satisfactory, they have tents, tarpaulin sheets, mosquito nets, blankets, animal mosquito nets, water coolers, jerry cans and hygiene kits in their stocks and would be dispatched to the districts, in case of any emergency.

MUrad directed all the mayors, local bodies heads, commissioners, and deputy commissioners to strengthen coordination within their divisions and districts and work out a detailed contingency plan to meet any emergency.

Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero said that almost all the rainwater of Thado Nai is retained in Thado Dam and the spilled water from the dam and Konakar Nai after crossing the M-9 Motorway near Dumba Goth discharges in Malir River near Shafi village. The rainwater from the Lat Nai after spilling from the Lat Dam entered in Saadi Garden, Gulshan Usman, Sadi Town and other laying areas by overtopping the M-9 Motorway near the Northern Bypass and creating panic in the city.

These areas/ towns were Inundated when there were heavy downpours in Karachi. Therefore, the Irrigation Department constructed eight small dams in the Basin of Lat Nai in addition to already constructed dams to mitigate the urban flooding.

Flood mechanism

Minister of irrigation Jam Khan Shoro told the CM that the Lower Indus poses the most significant challenge for flood management. As it is situated at the end of the river system, it experiences the highest flood levels, largest flood volumes, and longest flood durations. Flooding in Sindh is caused by three main sources: the Indus River, hill torrents, and monsoon rainfall-induced floods.

Today, the River Indus is relatively calm, but its bed is gradually rising due to sediment deposition caused by frequent, short-duration floods. This buildup of sediment is making flood-protection dykes more vulnerable, Jam Khan said.

Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero briefing the CM on flood protection infrastructure said that total River bunds are 1,206 miles, including 875 miles front line bunds and 331 miles loop bunds. He said the Hill Torrents Bund called FP Bunds stretches over 119 miles and Suprio Bund is 19 miles. The reservoir bund includes 20 miles of Manchar Containing Bund, 12.5 miles of Keenjhar Lake Bund and 37.2 miles of Chotiari Bund. The CM directed the Irrigation Department to keep patrolling the River Bunds on the Right Bank and LBOD and its system on the left bank so that the situation could be controlled during the heavy rainfall as has been predicted.

Complaint cell at CM House

The chief minister established a rain-emergency cell at the CM Secretariat with phone Nos 021-99207349 and 99207568 and urged the citizens of the province to lodge their complaints against the civic agencies for help.