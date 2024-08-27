COAS, PLA’s ground forces commander hold in-depth discussions

General Syed Asim Munir reaffirms commitment to fraternal ties with China. General Li Qiaoming expresses admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism. PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Pak-China strategic ties vital for regional peace.

ISLAMABAD - General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters on Monday.

The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation as a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations. The visiting dignitary expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China. Earlier, upon arrival at the General Headquarters, General Li Qiaoming paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath, and was presented with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says defense and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China, General Li Qiaoming, who call on the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

He said the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed General Li to Pakistan and underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends.

Expressing satisfaction over the deepening military-to-military exchanges between the two countries, the Prime Minister said these relations form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, China’s Commander General Li said, as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend, Beijing places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan.

He expressed China’s desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration. Recognizing the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, General Li reiterated the PLA’s commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.

The two sides focused on various aspects of the Pakistan-China friendship, particularly the bilateral defense and strategic partnership.