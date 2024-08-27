Computerization of land record to change people’s lives: PLRA DG

LODHRAN - Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Capt (R) Ikram ul Haq said that the provincial government had initiated a revolutionary step for the computerization of land record with an aim to improve service delivery and bring qualitative changes in people’s lives.

He expressed these views during a visit to Lodhran and presided over a special meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils, officials from the Land Record Centers, and officers from the Revenue department were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr gave a briefing on the implementation of the PULSE project in the district.

The PLRA DG reviewed the progress of the PULSE project in Lodhran and emphasized that the initiative provided a complete and transparent record of land and immovable properties. He highlighted the importance of digitizing rural land and katchi abadies (informal settlements) records, as well as automating the sub-registrar record rooms.

He elaborated that the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project was being implemented with technical and financial support from the World Bank, aimed at enhancing the management of urban property rights and charges.

He mentioned that the system would not only be GIS and parcel-based but also serve as a robust platform for creating Special Data Infrastructure (SDI), which is essential for future needs.

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) was established under the PLRA Act and is under the administrative control of the Board of Revenue, government of Punjab.

This initiative aimed to transform the manual management of land records into an efficient, accountable, secure, and transparent system through integrated technological solutions, with a focus on improving the property registration system.