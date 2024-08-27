Cricket’s Spiral

Pakistan’s cricket fortunes seem to sink deeper with each passing day. Once a powerhouse in the sport, Pakistan was known for its mercurial performances, where vast talent was often overshadowed by an inefficient cricket board. But now, even those reserves of talent seem to have disappeared. A team that was once capable of winning any tournament, as well as losing it in the most unpredictable fashion, now seems only to lose.

This decline goes beyond the usual ups and downs of sport, pointing to a systematic downturn in how cricket is being managed in the country. If this downward trajectory isn’t halted, Pakistan risks sinking to the bottom of the cricketing hierarchy, potentially overtaken by better-managed and more ambitious teams such as Afghanistan and even Bangladesh. The recent loss, while disheartening, is not the sole cause of the outrage across Pakistan.

The real concern lies in the manner of these defeats. Cricket has become a vehicle for personal fame, with government ministers and PCB members using it as an opportunity for self-promotion. This politicisation has bled into the team, which now mirrors this factionalism. The team no longer functions as a cohesive unit but plays for individual gain, with players seemingly undermining each other—whether through lacklustre performances on the field, leaking confidential information to the press, or using proxies to spread propaganda against fellow teammates. This internal discord was glaringly evident after the loss to Bangladesh, as the usual sources of commentary and criticism surfaced, pushing familiar narratives that reflect factionalism rather than honest analysis. It’s little wonder that Pakistan celebrated Arshad Nadeem so fervently; cricket no longer excites or ignites the passions of the Pakistani public as it once did.

If this decline isn’t arrested, our beloved pastime, which has created magical moments and emotionally sustained this nation, will fade into obscurity—much like hockey, once the pride of Pakistan. The way forward is clear: the PCB needs to be freed from political interference and run professionally. However, it remains to be seen whether the government has the courage to sever its ties with the glamour of sports.