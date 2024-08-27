DC takes action against non-compliant stone crushing plants

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Monday inspected the Khanda Khow Soapstone mining area in Lower Tanawal and addressed the concerns raised by local landowners and petitioners impacted by mining operations.

In line with Deputy Commissioner Iqbal’s directives, a team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwana Dar, along with the Tehsil Officer of Lower, Assistant Director of the Environment Protection Agency, and Assistant Director of Industries, has taken action against three crush plants in Tehsil Lower for failing to adhere to SOPs. The plants have been closed, and their machinery dismantled.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zarak Yar Khan Toro, along with DSP Galyat Siraaj Khan, AD Mines & Minerals, and other officials, closed four additional crush plants in Ghamawan and Dodyal for similar violations.

To address these issues comprehensively, a District-Level Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General. This committee comprises the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Director of Mines & Minerals, Assistant Director of Industries, Assistant Director of Environment, all Tehsil Officers, and all SDPOs.

The committee was designated to compile lists of mining leases and crush plants at the Tehsil level. Distinguish between legal and illegal mining leases/licenses and preparing a report. Create lists of legal and illegal crush plants at the Tehsil level.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has urged citizens to assist the administration in preventing illegal crush plants and mining activities and to help identify those involved.