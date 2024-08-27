DPO, DC ensure tight security for Chehlum processions

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa conducted a detailed inspection of the routes designated for the processions in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) in Ahmedpur Sharqiya. The visit was part of a broader initiative to ensure the safety and security of the processions, which are of significant religious importance.

During their visit, the DPO and DC were briefed by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) about the security arrangements and measures in place. Emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that all available resources are being utilized to ensure a peaceful Chehlum. He mentioned that peace ambassador caravans are also being mobilized across different areas to foster a secure environment. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan issued specific instructions to the SDPO and Station House Officers (SHOs) regarding the security measures to be implemented. He stressed that foolproof security arrangements must be in place throughout the Chehlum processions. The DPO directed that the processions should be closely monitored using CCTV cameras, and all participants should undergo thorough searches with metal detectors before being allowed to enter through walk-through gates.

In light of the current security situation in the country, DPO Khan urged the officers to remain vigilant, keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals and activities. He emphasized that no unauthorized persons should be allowed into the processions without proper identification. The DPO also highlighted the importance of conducting searches of women by lady police officers to ensure safety and respect. DPO Khan further instructed that the Special Branch staff should conduct security sweeps before the start of the processions and assemblies. He ordered that the routes leading to the processions be sealed with barbed wire to prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, police snipers were to be deployed on tall buildings along the procession routes to provide an added layer of security. Before the commencement of duties, SHOs were directed to brief their staff on the sensitivity of their roles, ensuring that they understand the importance of their tasks. The DPO made it clear that any negligence or carelessness in performing duties would not be tolerated. He also encouraged maintaining close coordination with peace committee members to uphold a peaceful atmosphere during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.). This comprehensive set of instructions underscores the commitment of the local authorities to ensuring that the religious processions are conducted safely and without incident, reflecting the importance of Chehlum in the community and the need for meticulous security arrangements.