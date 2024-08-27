DPO stresses on positive reporting

Mohmand - District Police Officer (DPO) Usama Ameen Cheema on Monday said that positive reporting by journalists is necessary for a civilised and peaceful society.

“Journalists can convey the problems of the public to the higher authorities in a better way,” the DC said during his visit to Mohmand Press Club. While talking to local journalists, the DPO said that he will set an example of best policing in the district. He said the doors of the DPO office will remain open for general public all the time.

Mohmand tribesmen have made sacrifices side by side with police, forces and administration in war against terrorism, he added. He said that crimes can be controlled only by good communication with journalists. He said the sacrifices of the people for restoration of peace in the district are proof of love for the country.

The DPO said that there is no communication between the people and police in the merged districts, but our effort will be to encourage Jirgas to resolve the disputes of local elders.