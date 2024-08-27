Dr Gohar visits Din Gardens site in Faisalabad

LAHORE - Former Federal Minister for Trade and Interior, Dr Gohar Ejaz, has emphasized the urgent need for new housing projects in Pakistan, highlighting that a significant portion of the population still lacks homeownership and lives in rented accommodations. During a recent visit to the Din Gardens site in Faisalabad, Dr Ejaz, who is also the CEO of Lake City Holdings, was briefed on the project’s progress. Director of Din Properties, S.M. Nabeel, along with the project administration, provided Dr Ejaz with a detailed tour of the site. The briefing included insights from Qasim Nadeem, GM Sales; Jahangir, GM Project; and Colonel Ashfaq, Chief Engineer. S.M. Nabeel stated that Din Properties is committed to making investments in Din Gardens a valuable decision. The society offers 5, 7, and 10 Marla and 1 Kanal residential plots, available with a 20% down payment and the remaining amount payable in easy installments over 3 years. Dr Ejaz praised the rapid development of Din Gardens and provided expert advice for future success. Din Gardens is notable for being Faisalabad’s first master-planned project, featuring a 500-kanal park and sustainable green living solutions.

Located at the intersection of Sahianwala Motorway Interchange and Faisalabad Expressway, the project includes luxurious amenities such as green spaces, wide roads, underground electricity, theme parks, community centers, sewage systems, gas, solar streetlights, 24/7 security, a gated community, hospitals, shopping malls, fiber-optic internet, schools, and international food chains. Din Properties, a new venture of Din Industries, aims to deliver standard residential facilities at affordable prices and has announced upcoming projects in various cities. With a strong background in business, Din Properties has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate sector.