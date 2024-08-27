Drug peddler held

SIALKOT - District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession. According to a police spokesperson, SHO Saddar police station along with police team raided and detained drug peddler Muhammad Ishaq with 1660 gram hashish. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal along with Chenab Rangers and local officials of law enforcement agencies visited Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) procession route. They reviewed security, traffic and administrative matters. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, members of District Peace Committee, Rescue 1122, Urban Defence Organization, Civil Defence Department, Municipal Corporation and local officials of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) were also present on the occasion. The organizers of the procession met Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Hassan Iqbal and expressed their gratitude for the excellent security and administrative arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Hasan Iqbal said that as per the instructions of the Punjab government, foolproof security arrangements were made at Chehlum.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the services of the members of the District Peace Committee are also commendable.

The main procession of Chehlum from Sialkot district started from the main Imambargah, Adda Pasrurian at 10 am which passed through different areas and ended at the Markazi Imam Bargah before Isha Prayer.