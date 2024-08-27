Early morning showers bring relief, turn Karachi weather pleasant

Parts of Karachi experienced early morning showers on Tuesday, bringing a much-needed respite from the heat and turning the weather pleasant.

The rain graced various areas across the city, including Saddar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Korangi, M.A. Jinnah Road, Gurumandir, Soldier Bazar, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Site area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jail Chowrangi, Safoora Chowrangi, and others.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicated that the rain is likely to continue with breaks throughout the day, providing Karachi residents with cooler temperatures and a refreshing atmosphere.

On Monday night, the PMD released detailed rainfall statistics for different areas of Karachi. According to the data, Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded the highest rainfall, with 42 millimetres. Other areas saw varying amounts of precipitation, with Nazimabad recording 26 millimetres, Surjani Town 25.4 millimetres, and Saddar 13 millimetres. The PAF Faisal Base reported 12 millimetres, while Gulshan-e-Memar experienced 12.4 millimetres of rain.

In light of the forecast for continued heavy rainfall in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all local bodies, district administrations, and the irrigation department to remain on high alert. The CM emphasized the need for timely action to address any emergencies that may arise due to the ongoing weather conditions.