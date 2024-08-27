EFP president addressing issues impacting industry

LAHORE - Malik Tahir Javaid, the president of the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), has been actively addressing critical issues impacting Pakistan’s industry and labour market.

Malik has called for addressing the significant challenges faced by Pakistan’s industrial sector, including high energy costs, raw material shortages, inflation, and the depreciation of the national currency. These factors have increased the cost of doing business, leading to business closures and workforce layoffs.

He has also highlighted the importance of occupational safety and health (OSH) in the workplace. Under his leadership, the EFP has been instrumental in promoting safe and productive workplaces through various initiatives, including the OSH Awards and skills development programs. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance industrial sustainability and address unemployment and poverty in Pakistan.