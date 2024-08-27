EHFPRO Board addresses auction issues, plans strategic meeting

ISLAMABAD - The 54th meeting of the Board of Directors of the EHFPRO was held here on Monday at the Housing Authority’s committee room, presided over by Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA). The Board reviewed challenges faced during recent auction proceedings and the Director General issued directives for prompt resolution. Members commended the Housing Authority’s Auction Committee for their efforts and offered recommendations for developing a strategic plan, taking into account current market conditions and the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) revised tax policies. A committee of senior officers was established by Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, with instructions to prepare an action plan and proposals for 55th Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for September 5, 2024.

Additionally, a meeting with relevant officers, investors, and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce will be convened to discuss the re-auction process and emphasize the project’s benefits to federal employees and potential investors.

Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal highlighted the project as a significant investment opportunity that will boost the construction sector, benefit over 40 related industries, and create thousands of employment opportunities, contributing to economic development and poverty alleviation.