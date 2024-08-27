Ensure sale of bread at fixed price: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure sale of bread at fixed price across Punjab. “Never allow bread to be sold above the fixed price in any city,” the chief minister directed while chairing a special meeting on price control immediately after her return to Lahore from Murree. She reviewed food prices, especially the prices of bread and flour, separately in each district. She said,”Flour should be supplied to people across the province at a controlled rate.” Madam chief minister was briefed by Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta about the prices of essential commodities in the province. She was also briefed in detail about price control efforts of the administration in different districts. She was apprised that as per a report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Punjab has the lowest food rates compared to all other provinces. The CM expressed satisfaction over the price control mechanism in the province, and appreciated the efforts of administrative authorities in this regard. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chairperson Price Control Task Force Salma Butt and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Industry, Secretary Agriculture and other relevant officers were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that citizens can get their residential maps approved from LDA online at the ease of their homes. Appreciating Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on starting online approval of residential building plans, the chief minister stated that citizens will not have to visit LDA offices and wait in long queues to get their residential building plans approved. “To get their building maps approved, the citizens can apply either via LDA mobile app or by visiting LDA website (www.lda. gop.pk)”, she added. Madam chief minister said that requests for map approval, map upload, processing and challan will all be online. She added that any correction in case of objection will also be uploaded, and the approved map may be downloaded. The CM said that digital reforms in LDA are going at a fast pace while institutions across Punjab are being digitized on modern lines to get rid of file culture in government departments.” She underscored that IT-based reforms will free citizens from agent mafia and corruption. She noted that the Dastak pilot project is showing excellent results, and the government will gradually expand its scope.