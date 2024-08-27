FBR, University of Wah sign MoU to promote tax culture

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and University of Wah have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote tax culture in the society.

The MoU underscores the commitment of both institutions to collaborate in enhancing tax awareness, promoting academic research in the field of taxation, and nurturing a culture of tax compliance among students and the general public. The collaboration is focused on embedding the principles of tax education within academic curricula, thereby empowering students and staff with the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to be responsible citizens. Muhammad Alam Zeb, Secretary (Tax Education) FBR, and Ms Mahwish Ramzan Additional Registrar (HR), University of Wah, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Both parties expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration and its potential to make a meaningful impact on the next generation of tax professionals while making citizens more informed and responsible regarding their tax obligations. This initiative marks a significant step towards integrating tax education into the fabric of higher education, ultimately contributing to a more tax-compliant and informed society.