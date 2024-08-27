Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Federal cabinet meets today

MATEEN HAIDER
August 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal cabinet would meet today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair and would discuss massive surge in terrorist attacks in Balochistan as well as the agenda for upcoming joint session of the parliament. Credible sources told The Nation that the cabinet would discuss rightsizing of the federal government departments and the cabinet committee would present its recommendations on the subject. The cabinet would also discuss the closing of the Pakistan Public Works Departments and the issues related to its funds and human resources. The cabinet would accord approval to the ECC decisions made last week. Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar would apprise the cabinet about the agenda of the upcoming joint session of the parliament which includes constitutional amendments package.

