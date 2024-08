Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal's mobile phone was stolen while he was attending the funeral prayers of MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain in Sheikhupura.

The incident occurred as Iqbal was offering the prayers, with the phone being taken from his pocket. Police have been informed and are working to trace the device.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences over the passing of Rana Afzaal Hussain, brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.