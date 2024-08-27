‘Federal Ombudsman striving for provision of justice’

SARGODHA - The institution of Federal Ombudsman is striving for the provision of free of cost justice to people at their door steps and gaining people interest day by day. In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said here on Monday that since the very first day of assuming his charge, he has been striving to give maximum relief to people at their door steps. He said that arrangement of open courts on weekly basis is a proof of sincerity in this regard. He said that his doors are open twenty four hours for people.

Chehlum processions end peacefully

Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) concluded peaceful under tight security in Sargodha. Over 1500 policemen were deployed for the security of Chehlum processions. In Sargodha city, 13 processions were held including 2 of category A, 2 of category B and 9 of category C .

The main procession started from block 14 and culminated at block No.19 after passing through different routes. Devotees had made special arrangements for water and milk Sabeels on every route of the processions. District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi himself monitored the security.