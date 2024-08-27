FIA arrests two for vehicle fraud

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an operation in response to a complaint from the Excise Department in Islamabad, targeting the illegal sale and registration of tampered vehicles. According to a spokesman for the ICT administration, the operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Shahbaz Tasawar and Rizwan Ullah, who were involved in preparing fraudulent documents for non-custom vehicles. These suspects attempted to register a luxury vehicle using a fake customs import document, bringing attention to the activities of an agent mafia operating within the Excise Department. Director General of Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon, announced that strict measures would be taken against those involved in this illegal business. He emphasized that all individuals associated with these activities will face accountability. The DG also urged citizens to boycott the agent mafia and help identify those involved in such activities. The crackdown marks a significant step towards curbing illegal practices within the department.