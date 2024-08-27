Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Free tickets for students at Pakistan vs Bangladesh second test: PCB

M Zawar
8:45 PM | August 27, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that students will be granted free entry to the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, scheduled from August 30 to September 3.

To avail of the free admission, students must attend in their school uniforms and present valid student IDs.

This initiative is part of the PCB’s efforts to make cricket more accessible and inspire a new generation of fans. The move has been met with widespread approval as a positive step toward promoting cricket in Pakistan and offering students a memorable experience.

M Zawar

Sports

