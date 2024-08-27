Governor Tessori meets mother of 12-year-old rape victim

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has personally delivered the body of 12-year-old Ganga, found at the Lucky Star garbage dump in the Sadr area, to her family. During his visit, the governor met with Ganga’s grieving parents, expressed his condolences, and assured them of his full support.

The governor Sindh described the incident as extremely tragic and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family. He emphasised that no effort would be spared until those responsible are apprehended. He has spoken with the Additional Inspector General, who assured him that the culprits will soon face justice. Governor Tessori reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable swiftly.

In a statement to the media, the governor Sindh highlighted the necessity of justice for minorities, asserting that no one should escape the law. He urged the Inspector General of Sindh Police to make this case an example, ensuring that those involved in such heinous acts would be brought to justice quickly. Additionally, the governor Sindh provided financial assistance to the affected family and took responsibility for their support. He also arranged all necessary logistics for the transportation of the body to the family’s native village. The bereaved family expressed their gratitude for the governor’s comprehensive support and cooperation.

Sindh governor reviews Chehlum security arrangemen

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has conducted a review of the arrangements for the central procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) departing from Nishtar Park. He was briefed by relevant authorities on the foolproof security measures in place for the procession. Speaking to the media, Tessori assured that extensive security arrangements had been made for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA). He emphasised that those involved in recent incidents would be swiftly identified.

The governor Sindh reiterated that the sacrifices made by the army, Rangers, police, and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace in Karachi would not be in vain. He expressed confidence that the collective efforts would thwart any such conspiracies. The governor also mentioned that he is in continuous contact with the Inspector General of Sindh Police, Additional Inspector General of Karachi, and other senior security officials.

A control room has been established at the Governor’s House to coordinate these efforts and ensure effective communication.

Kamran Tessori condemns Musa Khel Incident

The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned the Musa Khel incident, terming it highly alarming. He described the forced off-loading passengers and their murder as an appalling display of brutality. The governor Sindh said that those involved in this heinous act will soon face the consequences of their brutal actions. He emphasised that with public support, security forces will swiftly bring an end to these elements.