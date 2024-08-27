Govt resolute in countering terrorism: Rana Sana

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Khan said on Tuesday that the government was resolutely committed to defeating terrorism and will thwart the nefarious plans of terrorists.



Talking to a private news channel, he said this issue was being taken with the utmost seriousness and that there was no room for leniency.



He said the political dimensions of the issue were important, and both the federal and provincial governments were involved in addressing it.



Advisor said that there was need for a fruitful discussion and comprehensive debate in National assembly on the political dimensions of the matter.



He called for detailed discussions reflecting the views of people from Balochistan and southern Punjab, suggesting that a cohesive strategy should be developed based on these discussions.



“The federal, provincial governments and all security agencies were united in its approach to resolving the situation,” he said.



Regarding political alliances, he confirmed that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has maintained his distinct identity and was not part of any alliance against government.



However, he assured that the government was open to discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman or any other political party on both political and constitutional matters.