IESCO announces relief for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD - In accordance with the Punjab Government’s orders, domestic consumers of IESCO who used between 201 and 500 electricity units in August will receive a relief of 14 rupees per unit. According to a press release issued by IESCO, for consumers in domestic tariff batches 1 to 5 who have already paid their electricity bills, the excess amount will be adjusted in their September bills. For those in batches 1 to 5 who have not yet paid their August bills, revised bills reflecting the 14 rupees per unit relief will be delivered to their homes. Bills for consumers in batches 6 to 15 are being printed in accordance with the relief announced by the Punjab Government and will be delivered to their homes as well.

An IESCO spokesperson mentioned that, for consumer convenience, the due date for bill payments has been extended. Updated bills will soon be available on IESCO’s website at www.iesco.com.pk.