Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi seek post-arrest bail in new Toshakhana case

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi seek post-arrest bail in new Toshakhana case
Web Desk
5:15 PM | August 27, 2024
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have filed post-arrest bail applications in the Accountability Court regarding the new Toshakhana reference.

The applications, submitted by Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, come as the couple remains on judicial remand in the Toshakhana case.

Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry emphasized the urgency of the matter, requesting an expedited hearing.

However, the court staff noted that the applications could not be scheduled the following day, citing the need to notify NAB and an already scheduled trial related to the 190 million case.

