In Gaza, there is funeral of humanity, not of Palestinians: Waqar Bajwa

Lahore - International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Europe President Waqar Ahmed Bajwa has said that there is not funeral of palestinians but of humanity. Where are the rulers of the strong powers and the United Nations officials, why don’t they protect the Palestinian people from brutality? Palestinians can’t be deported from their forefather’s land on the basis of weapons, he said. If the United Nations cannot implement its statements, then its resolutions do not matter to the health of a tagooti state. The resolutions of the United Nations on Palestine and Kashmir have not been taken seriously by any despotic state, he said. He was addressing a reception in his honor. Waqar Ahmad Bajwa further said that despite the unjust genocide of the Palestinians, history will never forgive them who are still keeping silent. Not calling the oppressor an oppressor is the worst injustice. Humbled Palestinians are waiting for international help, he added. They should not be left helpless in this worst situation, he said. He said that human beings devoid of humanity cannot be numbered among the living. All living consciences of the world should stand up to help the Palestinians, Kashmiris, Rohingya and Indian Muslims and use social media to raise their voices in favor of the oppressed nations, he said. He said that the martyrdom of uniformed and well-dressed policemen in Rahim Yar Khan by robbers is a national tragedy, no effort should be spared to suppress the robbers who are rampaging on the Pakistani soil.

The loss of precious human lives as a result of the heartbreaking accident that happened to the bus in Rawalpindi is heart wrenching. We offer our condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that may Allah Almighty exalt the ranks of the martyrs and deceased of the Punjab Police and grant patience to the bereaved families.