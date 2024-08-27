Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Israel strikes Gaza after Lebanon flare-up

August 27, 2024
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories   -   Israel’s military struck the Gaza Strip on Monday a day after truce talks in Cairo coincided with a major but brief cross-border escalation involving Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, has drawn in different groups across the Middle East, repeatedly heightening fears of a broader regional conflagration. In the latest flare-up between Israel and Hamas-ally Hezbollah, the Lebanese group on Sunday launched rockets and drones in retaliation for a top commander’s killing as Israel carried out air raids. Israel swiftly revoked a state of emergency declared early on Sunday, and Hezbollah said its operation was “completed”.

