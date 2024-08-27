Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC Chairman, set to assume role in December 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, , has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the cricketing governing body confirmed on Tuesday.

Shah will take over the position from Greg Barclay, who was elected in November 2020, beginning his tenure on December 1, 2024. Shah, who was the sole nominee for the chairmanship, had earlier expressed confidence in securing enough support to succeed Barclay.

As the new , Shah aims to expand cricket’s global reach, particularly with the sport's return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. "I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated. "I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

Shah emphasized the need for innovation and fresh thinking to elevate cricket’s global presence. "The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," he added.

At 35, Shah will become the youngest chairman in ICC history once he assumes the role. His appointment comes amid uncertainties surrounding India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February to March next year.