Justice Phulpoto takes oath as acting SHC CJ

KARACHI - In a simple and diznified ceremony held at the Governor House, the Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday administered the oath of office of Acting Chief Justice, Sindh High Court, to Senior Pusine Judge Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto. The event was attended by judges of the Sindh High Court, leaders of the legal community, and other distinguished guests. Senior Justice Nematullah Phulpoto will fulfil the duties as Acting Chief Justice during the leave period of Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui.