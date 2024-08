PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to convert all registered seminaries in the province to solar energy to reduce power expenditures.

A statement from the Auqaf Department mentioned that, with the support of the Provincial Energy and Power Department, a survey would be conducted to facilitate this conversion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had previously announced plans to install free solar systems in over 1,000 seminaries.