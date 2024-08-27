KP minister pays surprise visit to hospital, listens to patients’ issues

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmed Abbasi accompanied by Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shujaat Nabi, on Monday paid a surprise visit to Benazir Shaheed Teaching Hospital Abbottabad.

During the visit, he inspected the Emergency Department, ICU, medical wards, and other areas of the hospital. He also listened to the problems faced by patients and their families.

The minister expressed grave concern over the current state of the hospital, particularly criticising the poor cleanliness and sanitation conditions. He announced that a high-level meeting would soon be convened in Peshawar to address the hospital’s issues.

Minister Abbasi directed the hospital administration to come fully prepared with comprehensive homework for the upcoming meeting. The meeting will include the Secretary of Health, Minister of Health, and other relevant officials and stakeholders to collaboratively find solutions to these problems.

The minister also instructed the hospital’s DMS Dr Bashiruddin and Regional Director Hazara Dr Amir Asrar to develop a plan of action to resolve all issues and to utilise all resources and make efforts to provide the best possible facilities to the patients.

He expressed disappointment over seeing the deteriorated condition of the hospital, stating, “This is the oldest and most historic hospital in the Hazara region, and people have great trust in this institution. However, the current state of affairs is disheartening and disappointing.” He assured that he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Furthermore, the minister mentioned that the issue of funding for the hospital’s under-construction building had already been raised with the Chief Minister in the presence of MPA Mushtaq Ghani. He assured that funds would soon be allocated, and the construction process would begin to transform the hospital into a premier medical institution.