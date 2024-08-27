Kundi criticises PTI for seeking NRO, pleading for release from jail

Buner - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has criticised the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and pleading for release from jail.

Addressing the public meeting in Buner on Monday, Governor Kundi praised the people of Buner for their sacrifices in maintaining peace, emphasizing that their contributions are well-recognised.

He welcomed the public enthusiasm and the joining of other parties into the PPP, describing it as a positive development.

Governor Kundi referred to the events of May 9 as unforgettable and criticised the previous government’s performance.

He highlighted that late Benazir Bhutto endured imprisonment and martyrdom for the country’s sake, while former President Asif Ali Zardari spent eleven years in unjust detention without speaking against the country.

He criticised the leadership of PTI for allegedly seeking an NRO and pleading for release from prison.

Kundi expressed confidence that the public support indicates that the upcoming government will be led by the PPP.

Governor Kundi reiterated that providing economic stability to women was a dream of Benazir Bhutto. He said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is a step toward fulfilling that vision.

Reflecting on 2008, Kundi recalled that when the PPP came into power, the province was engulfed in violence, but by 2012, they had managed to restore peace. However, he criticized the subsequent administration for failing to maintain stability. He condemned the current state of unrest in the province, highlighting the prevalence of armed groups and the kidnapping of judges. Additionally, he criticized the rise in corruption and the inefficacy of justice institutions.

Kundi announced the establishment of Benazir Income Support Programme offices at the union council level to improve public services and emphasized the ongoing Benazir Nashonuma Programme for maternal and child welfare. He assured the public that the doors of the Governor House are open to them.

The meeting also featured speeches by the provincial president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, district president Yousaf Ali, and General Secretary Akbar Ali Bacha.

During the gathering, Governor Kundi, along with Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and other guests, was honoured with traditional turban. Former federal minister Najamuddin Khan and other provincial leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured Utility Stores employees that he would play a role in addressing their legitimate issues. He gave the assurance during a meeting with the office bearers of the Utility Stores Corporation Dera Ismail Khan Union, including Ghulam Abbas and Arif Baghi. The meeting was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi and former district Nazim Azizullah Alizai, who is also the divisional general secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Governor Kundi emphasised that the PPP has always advocated for the prosperity of workers, farmers, and the underprivileged.

He said that struggling institutions are a burden on the national economy and expressed the party’s desire to implement policies that would stabilize the economy while reducing difficulties for the employed and lower-income workers.

Governor announces to host int’l level poetry symposium

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasised the positive role of poets and writers in societal reform and development and announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia.

He said this during a one-day conference organised by the local literary organisation, Marsityal Leekwal Malakand, at a local wedding hall on Monday.

In his address as the chief guest, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted Malakand’s rich heritage in literature and poetry.

He announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia to foster the development of language and literature. This event aims to include Pashto poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, as well as poets from Afghanistan.

The Governor praised the literary organisation’s initiative and assured them of his full support and cooperation. The conference featured lectures on Pashto literature and curriculum by prominent poets, scholars, and university department heads, who also offered recommendations for the promotion and development of Pashto language and literature. The event saw the participation of several notable figures including PPP’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former provincial presidents Engineer Humayun Khan and Najmuddin Khan, ANP’s district president Ijaz Khan, Pakistan Muslim League’s district president Sajjad Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Amjad Ali Shah, and other activists.

During the conference, Governor Kundi distributed shields to the literary and academic personalities present and planted a tree on the wedding hall’s lawn. He expressed his commitment to addressing the nation’s issues by engaging with all segments of society, advocating for the restoration of moral values, respect for traditions, and reconnection with national heritage.

Governor Kundi also assured that serious steps would be taken regarding the proposals and resolutions presented during the conference.

He announced the upcoming construction of an expressway from Chakdara to Upper Chitral, expected to spur development in the region. Additionally, he reiterated that no new taxes would be imposed on Malakand residents, aligning with his promise to address local concerns directly.