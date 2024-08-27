Tuesday, August 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC issues notice to govt on plea against decision to shut down utility stores

LHC issues notice to govt on plea against decision to shut down utility stores
APP
7:00 PM | August 27, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal government and other respondents for September 4 on a petition challenging the decision to shut down utility stores across the country.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi heard the petition filed by Muzammil Rafique.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client had been serving in utility stores for the past ten years. He argued that the utility stores not only pay billions of rupees in taxes but also earn Rs 2 billion in net profit. He submitted that the decision would result in the unemployment of 11,000 people.

He further submitted that the decision was a violation of the Companies Act, which outlines the complete procedure for shutting down a company. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the federal government and other respondents for September 4 and sought a reply.

President commends successful intelligence operation in Khyber district

Tags:

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024