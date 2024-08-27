LHC issues notice to govt on plea against decision to shut down utility stores

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal government and other respondents for September 4 on a petition challenging the decision to shut down across the country.



Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi heard the petition filed by Muzammil Rafique.



During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client had been serving in for the past ten years. He argued that the not only pay billions of rupees in taxes but also earn Rs 2 billion in net profit. He submitted that the decision would result in the unemployment of 11,000 people.



He further submitted that the decision was a violation of the Companies Act, which outlines the complete procedure for shutting down a company. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision.



The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the federal government and other respondents for September 4 and sought a reply.