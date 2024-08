Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief has announced his full support for the nationwide strike planned by traders on August 28.

In his statement, Rehman condemned the soaring inflation and unjust taxes, blaming the IMF-directed budget for worsening the public's living conditions and depriving people of their livelihoods.

He urged JUI workers to support the peaceful strike and instructed the party's business forums across the country to actively participate in the protest.