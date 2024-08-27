Mohsin Naqvi vows overhaul after Pakistan’s Test loss to Bangladesh

Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvihas vowed to address the deep-rooted issues plaguing the national cricket team after Pakistan’s crushing 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test.

Mohsin Naqvi’s commitment to reform comes as Pakistan face growing scrutiny following a string of underwhelming performances, including five losses and four draws in their last nine home games. Bangladesh’s historic victory, their first-ever Test triumph against Pakistan, was powered by the brilliant efforts of spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, who collectively claimed seven wickets. Pakistan’s dismal second-innings collapse, where they were bowled out for just 146, allowed Bangladesh to chase down a modest target of 30 runs in just 39 balls without losing a wicket.

Addressing a news conference at the PCB Headquarters in Lahore on Mondy, labeled the result as ‘extremely disappointing’ and confirmed that he has ordered a detailed report to scrutinize the factors behind the team’s poor performance, including pitch conditions and team dynamics.

“I don’t have a magic wand to fix the issues,” the PCB chief candidly admitted, acknowledging that the problems have persisted for the past three years. However, he emphasized the need for long-term strategic planning to revive Pakistan cricket. “We need comprehensive planning to fix cricket,” he asserted, underlining the urgency for a strategic overhaul.

Looking ahead, expressed optimism about the upcoming Champions Cup, where new talent is expected to emerge. He stressed that improvements in domestic cricket are crucial for the team’s revival, suggesting that ‘surgery’ or significant reforms would follow if domestic standards are elevated.

In a move to bolster the team’s prospects, the PCB chairman announced that legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis would serve as a mentor for the Champions Cup. Younis, who has been appointed as an adviser until the mentor setup is finalized, is expected to play a key role in guiding the team through this critical tournament.

Further, revealed plans to expand the player pool to 150, selected purely on merit. This initiative aims to provide the PCB with a broader base of talent for future selections, with the Champions Cup, featuring this expanded pool, set to conclude in the last week of September.