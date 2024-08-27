NHA has yet to launch inquiry into Motorway car passengers’ death

ISLAMABAD - The lack of interest and weak oversight on its road network is evident from the fact that, despite three days having passed since an incident in which four people died on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) reportedly due to the consumption of poisonous food, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has yet to launch an inquiry.

According to the NHA Act, it is the responsibility of the NHA to ensure the safety and security of commuters. However, reliable sources claim that the concerned officers have failed to order a proper inquiry to ascertain the facts behind the incident. It is pertinent to mention that the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway is managed through a public-private partnership agreement by M/s. More—a subsidiary of the Frontier Works Organization. On Saturday, four members of a Lahore-based family lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning on the motorway near Bhera. According to media reports, the incident occurred when a car traveling from Lahore to Islamabad was found stationary on the side of the motorway by the NHMP North Zone during routine patrolling.

The NHMP officers, responding to the emergency, found five occupants in the car, all in a semi-conscious state. The police immediately rushed the victims to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Bhera for urgent medical treatment. Four of the five individuals succumbed to the suspected poisoning despite the medical staff’s efforts. The deceased have been identified as Romila (60 years old), Mahwish (30 years old), Samar (28 years old), and four-year-old Aun. The fifth victim, 30-year-old Umar Qasim, remains under treatment in critical condition. Preliminary investigations by hospital doctors suggest that food poisoning may have caused the deaths. The family had reportedly consumed food during their journey, which is now believed to have been contaminated. In response to the incident, the Phularwan Police Station team, along with Bhera police personnel, arrived at the hospital to begin a formal investigation. The bodies were moved to the morgue as the cause of death was to be ascertained after autopsy and further investigations. Police have collected forensic evidence and are investigating the matter further.

Soon after the incident was reported, social media users began criticizing the substandard and expired food being sold at rest areas along the motorway. Some users alleged that the family had obtained the food from one of the service areas on M-2. However, these accusations can only be verified once a proper investigation is carried out. The National Highway Authority, as usual, has remained distant and has not yet launched even a fact-finding inquiry, despite being the regulator of the national road network. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of NHA, Dr. Sohail Aftab, stated that NHA is actively and effectively communicating with concessionaire, M/s More. They are currently examining various aspects of this unfortunate incident and will soon provide NHA with their findings.