NMU organizes awareness moot on Mpox

MULTAN   -   Nishtar Medical Unversity (NMU) organized an awareness seminar on Mpox previously known as Monkey Pox to sensitize healthcare providers and public about it and precautionary steps.  All the faculty members and Nishtar Hospital staff participated in the moot.  Prof Dr Zahra Nazish briefly discussed the epidemiology, clinical features and management of the disease. The main features of disease are skin rash and having Lymphadenopathy in 85 pc cases. Assistant professor Dr Aliya presented the skin manifestations in mpox patients.  Head of Pathology department, Dr Ashgar Ali Javaid, elaborated the method of sample collection, its transportation and reporting mechanism.  Dr Shoaib from Community Medicines Department discussed the preventive measures taken by health professionals if any mpox patients will pour into Nishtar Hospital. Moreover he also briefed about the public awareness campaigns.  At the end of session, Medical Superintendent Dr Kazim Khan told the participants about the measures taken by hospital administration for the disease. NMU VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, in her closing remarks stated that infectious diseases especially mpox should be dealt by healthcare provider with courage and preventive measures should be adopted both by patients and medics to avoid its outbreak in community.

