Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem honoured at Meezan House

KARACHI - Pakistan’s star athlete and Olympic gold medalist in men’s javelin throw Arshad Nadeem was celebrated for his historic achievement at a special ceremony held at Meezan House, the headquarters of Meezan Bank in Karachi. Amidst a backdrop of enthusiastic applause from Meezan Bank employees, Arshad Nadeem received the cheque from the Bank’s Founding President and CEO, Irfan Siddiqui. He was also honored with a commemorative plaque and medal from Syed Amir Ali, DCEO of Meezan Bank, celebrating his historic achievement. Arshad Nadeem captured the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics with an exceptional throw of 92.97 meters, marking Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years that defined his Olympics journey. The cash reward of Rs. 9,297,000 given by Meezan Bank represents Rs. 100,000 for every meter of his Gold-medal-winning throw.

The ceremony, attended by distinguished guests and media representatives, underscored the nation’s pride in Arshad Nadeem’s accomplishment. CEO Irfan Siddiqui presented Arshad Nadeem with the cash reward, highlighting the bank’s commitment to supporting Pakistani athletes who bring honor to the country.

“It is a monumental achievement for Pakistan, and Arshad Nadeem has brought immense pride to our nation,” said Irfan Siddiqui during the event. “His dedication, perseverance, and exemplary sportsmanship serve as an inspiration to millions of Pakistanis, proving that determination leads to extraordinary success.” Additionally, Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, bestowed upon Arshad Nadeem a commemorative plaque and medal, symbolizing his remarkable journey and contribution to Pakistani sports history. He emphasized Arshad Nadeem’s role in uniting the nation through his sporting excellence. “Arshad Nadeem’s achievement has not only bolstered Pakistan’s international standing but also inspired our youth to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication. “We applaud his resilience and commitment to excellence,” he remarked.