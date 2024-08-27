Otis Khan set to join Oldham Athletic

Pakistani footballer is on the brink of joining Football Club, though the deal has hit a temporary delay as the club reopens negotiations with the player.

Khan, 28, is expected to sign with the club, which competes in the fifth tier of the English Football Pyramid. His potential move to represents a significant opportunity for the versatile left-winger to regain form and stability after a challenging period in his career.

Last season, Khan was loaned from Grimsby Town to Hartlepool United but struggled to make a notable impact. Since representing Pakistan in their international friendly against Saudi Arabia on June 6, he has been without a club.

With experience across various lower-tier English clubs and international exposure, Khan is expected to be a valuable addition to Oldham’s squad as they aim to improve their league standing.