Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Otis Khan set to join Oldham Athletic

Otis Khan set to join Oldham Athletic
M Zawar
8:40 PM | August 27, 2024
Sports

Pakistani footballer Otis Khan is on the brink of joining Oldham Athletic Football Club, though the deal has hit a temporary delay as the club reopens negotiations with the player.

Khan, 28, is expected to sign with the club, which competes in the fifth tier of the English Football Pyramid. His potential move to Oldham Athletic represents a significant opportunity for the versatile left-winger to regain form and stability after a challenging period in his career.

Last season, Khan was loaned from Grimsby Town to Hartlepool United but struggled to make a notable impact. Since representing Pakistan in their international friendly against Saudi Arabia on June 6, he has been without a club.

With experience across various lower-tier English clubs and international exposure, Khan is expected to be a valuable addition to Oldham’s squad as they aim to improve their league standing.

M Zawar

Sports

