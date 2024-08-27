Out of Service ATMs

ATMs (automatic teller machines) are convenient because they allow for quick cash withdrawals, unlike the cheque system, which takes longer. Unfortunately, Hub City, one of the major cities in Balochistan where most people rely on ATMs, is facing a severe issue. On 3 August 2024, I visited every ATM in Hub to withdraw money for my daily expenses, but all of them were out of service. Hub City has more than 15 banks, all with ATMs, but sadly, none were functional.

This is not the first time people have faced this issue; it happens almost every time, especially at the beginning of a new month when private and government sector employees receive their salaries. As a result, using ATMs in Hub has become time-consuming and inconvenient due to their non-functionality. When one or two ATMs are functional, it takes hours to withdraw money due to the rush of crowded people. The government authorities and bank administrations need to ensure the functionality of the ATMs to bring ease and convenience to the people of Hub.

ASIM BALOCH,

Balochistan.