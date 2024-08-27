Pak committed to fostering sustainable tech advancement: Gilani

Chairman, Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan is committed to bringing technological advancement while being mindful of sustainable and green practices for a prosperous future.



He was addressing the opening ceremony of the 58th Asia-Pacific Advanced Network Meeting (APAN-58) being hosted by Pakistan Education Research Network (PERN), a flagship project of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).



The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman APAN Shinji Shimoji, Member (IT) HEC and Chair of the local organising body Dr. Jamil Ahmad.



APAN is a valuable platform for researchers and technical experts from various countries to exchange their insights and establish partnerships for future endeavours. Education and Research Networks of countries of Asia and Oceania are members of APAN.





The five-day APAN58 meeting includes various workshops, tutorials, presentations, panel discussions and an academic conference covering advanced network technologies and applications. It is pertinent to mention here that in 2021, Pakistan virtually hosted the 51st meeting of APAN for the first time.



Speaking to the participants, the Chairman Senate Gilani highlighted the need for the development of IT infrastructure. “Despite great efforts, around 50% area of our country does not have internet access, Pakistan’s partnership with APAN and investment in this sector is expected to open pathways of access to education and networking to the far-flung areas of the country, especially for the marginalised communities.”



He further said that the partnership between PERN and APAN is not only for networking but also to enhance connectivity between different Education and Research Networks around the world, especially between industry leaders and key stakeholders for prompt and efficient decision-making. He hoped that this partnership would be instrumental in addressing global challenges like climate change, food security, and poverty.



He appreciated HEC’s role in seamlessly managing the mega event and providing a conducive environment for young and experienced minds of emerging technologies to come together and brainstorm the future of technology and education.



Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said, “Over 40 participants from 17 APAN member countries are attending this meeting, while over a hundred have joined us virtually. Events like these help us learn from each other so we can join our efforts for a mutual cause.”



He highlighted the significance of providing opportunities for the young people to remain updated with the technological advancements so that they, their countries and the world can benefit from their learning. He assured to take every possible step to enable students to make positive use of IT in Pakistan, along with using it to upgrade the education sector of the country.



Chairman APAN Shinji Shimoji thanked HEC and PERN for hosting the event. He also launched an APAN handbook to help newcomers quickly grasp APAN’s journey and achievements, and the first edition of APAN Pulse, APAN’s official magazine which will keep its audiences updated with the latest happenings.



He also announced that Mongolia will become a member of APAN from 2025.



Notable professionals like Chief Collaboration Officer NORDUnet Erik Kikkenborg, Head of Connectivity, Asia Pacific, META, Dr. Syed Ismail Shah, and Roy Lou, VP of MECA Cloud Business Unit, Huawei Technologies delivered keynote addresses in the opening ceremony.

