Pakistan to host first workshop on space law

ISLAMABAD - The National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), in collaboration with the Institute of Space Technology (IST), is set to host Pakistan’s inaugural Workshop on “Space Law and Policy” on September 03-04.

This groundbreaking event, the first of its kind in the country, will focus on the critical and emerging domains of space law and policy. With the growing importance of space activities in global geopolitics and national security, the workshop aims to equip participants with the knowledge needed to navigate the complex legal and regulatory frameworks governing space.

Resource persons from renowned organizations, including Access Partnership (Singapore), Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), National Defence University (NDU) Pakistan, Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) China, and the National Center for Cyber Security (NCCS) Pakistan, will share their expertise during the two-day event. Key topics on the agenda include International Space Treaties and Agreements, Space Governance and Regulatory Frameworks, National Space Policy of Pakistan, Space Diplomacy, Liability and Insurance in Space Activities, and Space Sustainability, with a focus on debris and environmental protection. The workshop will also address the critical issues of Space Security and Cyber Security, reflecting the intersecting challenges at the forefront of contemporary space law and policy discussions. This landmark event represents a significant step forward for Pakistan in the global space community, aligning with the objectives of the newly approved National Space Policy. The NCGSA, mandated by the Higher Education Commission, plays a pivotal role in fostering academic excellence and research in space science and technology. By aligning with the objectives of the National Space Policy, NCGSA is shaping the future of Pakistan’s space endeavors and positioning the nation as an active participant in the global discourse on space law and policy.