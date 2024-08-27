The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, is one of the most sacred Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, this UNESCO World Heritage site attracts pilgrims from around the world who come to pay their respects and participate in religious rituals. The temple’s pagoda-style architecture, intricate wood carvings, and vibrant atmosphere create a spiritual ambiance. The Pashupatinath Temple not only holds religious significance but also offers a glimpse into the cultural heritage and religious practices of Nepal.