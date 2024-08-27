PCB offers free entry for students to Pak-Ban Test match in Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for students to attend the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match, which is the final Test of the series, will take place from August 30 to September 3.

To gain access to the stadium, students must wear their school uniforms and present their student ID cards. They will be allowed to watch the game from VIP enclosures, including the Imran Khan and Javed Miandad sections (subject to seat availability), as well as from premium enclosures such as Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat.

This initiative is part of PCB's effort to encourage students to engage with the sport of cricket. Bangladesh currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0 after securing a ten-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test. This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

It's important to note that the free entry for students does not extend to seating in the PCB Gallery or the Platinum Box.

In a similar move, the PCB had previously offered free entry to fans for the fourth and fifth days of the first Test match at the same venue.

For those looking to purchase tickets for the second Test, they are available online at PCB.tcs.com.pk and at physical ticket booths located at Aviation Ground, opposite Rescue 1122 on Rawal Road, as well as designated TCS Express centers. Premium enclosure tickets are priced at PKR 200, while tickets for VIP enclosures are set at PKR 500 on weekdays and PKR 600 on weekends.

Additionally, the PCB Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, costs PKR 2,800, while the Platinum Box pass, also with lunch and tea, is available for PKR 12,500. A full hospitality box can be reserved for PKR 200,000.

Similar to the first Test, a free shuttle bus service will be available on match days to facilitate easy access to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The first route will operate from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate, while the second route will run from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.