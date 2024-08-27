Tuesday, August 27, 2024
PDMA forecasts rain for most districts of Punjab

APP
August 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE, Aug 26   -  There is a possibility of rain in most districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours. The spell of monsoon rains is forecast to continue till August 29. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the flow of water in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is at a normal level. The flow of water in river Indus Chenab Ravi Jhelum and Sutlej is at normal level. Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Hill torrents are also normal. The PDMA and local administration are on alert in view of flood warning in hill torrents for the next few days. Water level in Mangala Dam is 73%, Tarbela Dam is 100%. The water level in Indian dams is up to 50%. Bhakra Dam is 57% Pong 60 and Thane Dam is up to 30% water level. In view of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the PDMA and related institutions are on alert. All resources are being used to protect the citizens. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during monsoon rains. In case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.

