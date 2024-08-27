Peshawar’s handicraft industry preserving centuries old asset

PESHAWAR - In the heart of South Asia lies Peshawar, a city with stories spanning over past 2,500 years and an inimitable destination of domestic and foreign artisans bringing in marvelous and eye-catching crafts designs.

Rich in different traditional and cultural values this city boast of a tapestry of different dynasties and civilisations, most vibrant among them the handicrafts introduced by local and foreign artisans of pre-Greek, Mughals and colonial era.

Aptly named as “Pesha War” or “the City of Artisans,” Peshawar still carries the legacy of craftsmanship passed down generation after generation with city bazaars like Misgran, Ratti Bazaar, Dabgari Gardens and the legendary Qissa Khawani Bazaar, still echoing past glory of artisans.

“Walking through these markets is like stepping back in time. The air is filled with metal clinking, scent of wood and steel shavings and curving and sight of meticulously crafted items,” said a Senior Research Officer, Archeology and Museums Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bakhtzada Khan.

“The shops brimming with wood and metal cutlery capture attention of visitors as despite rapid technological advancements, these ancient bazaars maintain a steadfast appeal, especially among rural people of KP and Punjab provinces,” he stated.

Bakhtzada said discovery of human remains in Soan Valley in Punjab wan an evidence of stones-made cutlery and bones tools used anciently. “It was found that people started making clay and stone pots, crockery and others related utensils during Neolithic period or commonly known as new stone-age dating back some 8,000 years back.”

The wooden cutlery shops in Peshawar bazaars, in particular, are a visual feast, displaying an array of handmade items—wooden spoons, blenders, kneading plates, curd mixers and bowls—showcasing artisans’ dedication and hard work. These products, though presenting an old-fashioned look, also possess a timeless quality and unique designs.

“Wooden cutlery is still alive in Peshawar. We have valuable customers for whom we specially produce these items,” said Qaiser Khan, a shopkeeper in main Dabgari Bazaar. “Majority of our customers belong to KP and Punjab while our cutlery is also preferred in Afghanistan, Middle East and Central Asians Republics due to its durability and unique designs.”

However, he complained of the lukewarm response of urban population who consider these products as obsolete and outdated and shifted to stainless steel cutlery and porcelain crockery.

Faraz Ali, another shopkeeper at Misgarn Bazaar said use of wooden cutlery had declined in recent decades and the KP government should take steps to preserve this asset. “Wooden utensils are mostly cheaper than stainless steel or aluminum. Moreover, many people think that meals cooked in clay pottery with the help of a wooden spoon are better in taste.”

If seen in the hygiene perspective, the wood cutlery and clay pots are not that harmful as those prepared by using certain chemical components.

“Wood products are not harmful for using domestically. However, mixing of some chemical ingredients in preparation of utensils from different metals can affect human health,” said Dr Riaz Khan, Principal Medical Officer, Pabbi hospital.

Although, these ancient handicrafts are our valuable asset yet their existence is under threat due to societal transformation and modernisation.

A recent study by KP educationists at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities has revealed a complex relationship between the likeness of modern industrial products and decline of traditional indigenous crafts.

It states that factors contributing to this decline include; lack of infrastructure and shifting to other careers, inadequate infrastructure, a shift towards other careers, lower production, and fading interest among younger generations.

Some of the significant challenges the workers associated to this profession face are limited marketing opportunities and lack of recognition for their handmade work.

These experts recommended to establishing accessible exhibition centers, promotion marketing strategies for artisans and entrepreneurship among illiterate men and women interested in handicrafts for revitalising and protect traditional handicrafts, preserve cultural heritage and enhance skills of artisans.

Emphasising the importance of protecting traditional handicrafts from the impact of modern branding, these experts have also underlined the need for specific actions to aid in the revival of these traditional crafts.

Meanwhile, Omair Khattak, General Manager, Investment, KP Tourism and Culture Authority has stated that the provincial government was making all out efforts to preserve this valuable heritage and promote it within KP and beyond.

He mentioned to organising a three-day All Pakistan Art Festival at Islamabad by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) where handicrafts model of local artisans were displayed while Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery, a provincial owned center for sale, marketing exhibition and promotion of handicrafts at Islamabad has also been revived.

He also assured to continue such interactions in future to promote skillfulness of local artisans and explore market for selling their products.

As modernisation is gradually taking over our ancient culture and craftsmanship, many experts have underlined the need for giving this sector ‘an industrial status’ and financially support artisans and craftsmen to promote this dwindling business.

Such initiative would not only help preserve this heritage but also provide earning opportunities for local craftsmen but also export these items to earn valuable foreign exchange.