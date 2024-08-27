PM emphasizes upon every measure to save nation’s wealth

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged that in view of the larger national interests, all ministers and institutions should take all possible decisions that could save each penny of the nation.

He said that steps were being taken, on priority basis, to improve governance and institutional reforms in the country.



“We are introducing digitization and smart management of institutions to modernize the country’s system and harmonize it in accordance with the international requirements,” the prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet.