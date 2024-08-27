Tuesday, August 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM emphasizes upon every measure to save nation’s wealth

PM emphasizes upon every measure to save nation’s wealth
Web Desk
7:10 PM | August 27, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged that in view of the larger national interests, all ministers and institutions should take all possible decisions that could save each penny of the nation. 

He said that steps were being taken, on priority basis, to improve governance and institutional reforms in the country.

“We are introducing digitization and smart management of institutions to modernize the country’s system and harmonize it in accordance with the international requirements,” the prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet. 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024